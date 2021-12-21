Ukraine ex-leader Poroshenko named in ‘treason’ probe

KIEV: Ukrainian officials on Monday named former president Petro Poroshenko as a suspect in a treason investigation, accusing him of having helped pro-Russian separatists sell coal to Kiev.
The authorities said they were investigating dozens of alleged crimes in which they suspect the 56-year-old politician might be involved. The state investigation bureau said it suspected Poroshenko of "committing treason" and supporting the activity of "terrorist organisations", referring to the separatists.
During his 2014-2015 presidency, Poroshenko helped the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People´s Republics to sell some 1.5 billion hryvnia ($54 million) worth of coal to Kiev, the bureau said in a statement.
Poroshenko would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Earlier this year, a Ukrainian pro-Kremlin lawmaker and a former energy minister were also named suspects in this case.
