One killed in Sudan protests

KHARTOUM: A Sudanese protester was shot dead during a “savage” crackdown on mass pro-democracy rallies on Sunday, medics said, and 125 others were injured according to the health ministry. Security forces fired tear gas canisters, and live rounds into the air, as hundreds of thousands marched, three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.
On Monday, the independent Doctors’ Committee said 28-year-old Majzoub Mohammad Ahmad was shot and killed with “a bullet in the chest”. Nationwide, at least 46 people have been killed and scores wounded in the past two months, according to the Committee.
The health ministry said late Sunday that “123 people were injured in Khartoum and two in Kassala”, a city in the east of Sudan. Many of the injuries were from inhalation of acrid tear gas, including during clashes between the police and protesters near the presidential palace.
