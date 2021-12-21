 
Tuesday December 21, 2021
By AFP
December 21, 2021
Belarus saysdiplomat hurt in London embassy ‘attack’

MOSCOW: Belarus said on Monday one of its diplomats was injured following an attack on its embassy in London, amid international backlash over a migrant crisis the West blames on the ex-Soviet country.

Western countries accuse Belarus of engineering a migrant influx at its border with EU member Poland by letting thousands of people in and encouraging them to cross into the European Union as a form of retaliation against EU sanctions.

The Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement that its embassy in London was attacked by suspects it suggested belonged to a “radical immigrant group”. It said they damaged the facade of the building and “physically attacked” diplomats who arrived at the scene. One of the diplomats was taken to hospital with a broken nose, a mild concussion and a missing tooth, the ministry said.

