Trump sues NY attorney general to block fraud probe

NEW YORK: Former president Donald Trump sued New York´s attorney general on Monday in an attempt to stop her years-long civil probe into his business dealings, a court filing showed.
The lawsuit filed in a federal court in upstate New York claims that Letitia James, a Democrat, is violating Trump´s constitutional rights with a politically motivated investigation. "Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," it said.
James is probing whether the Trump Organization may have illegally reported false values on its properties, potentially to gain banking and tax advantages. In a statement released on Monday, James described Trump´s lawsuit as "an attempted collateral attack" on the probe. "Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump," she said. Trump´s lawsuit comes after the Washington Post reported earlier this month that James had asked him to testify in person at her office on January 7.
