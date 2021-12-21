Polish law poses ‘severe risks to media freedom’: EU

BRUSSELS: A draft Polish law adopted by MPs threatens press freedom, the European Commission said on Monday, piling criticism onto what is seen as a bid by Warsaw to silence an independent TV channel.

The legislation, passed by the Polish parliament’s lower house on Friday, “puts further pressure” on the media and “poses severe risks to media freedom and pluralism in Poland,” a commission spokesman, Christian Wigand, told journalists.

The government says the law, which bars countries from outside the EU and its associated neighbouring states holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies, will protect Poland’s media landscape from potentially hostile actors such as Russia.

But critics believe it is aimed at TVN24, a big independent outlet majority owned by the US group Discovery. It competes with TVP public television, which has become a government mouthpiece of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Wigand said Brussels was “following the latest developments with concern” and added that the European Commission had raised them with Poland. “The Commission expects that member states ensure that their policies and legislation do not have any negative impact on their commitment to ensure a free, independent and diverse media sector,” he said. Brussels has reprimanded Warsaw several times for moves against Polish media and judges viewed as undermining rule of law and EU democratic norms.