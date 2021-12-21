SHO suspended over factory worker killing in Korangi

KARACHI: In the aftermath of the killing of a factory worker, Wasif Riaz, in an allegedly fake police encounter in the Mehran Town area in the early Sunday hours, East DIG Muqaddas Haider on Monday suspended Korangi Industrial Area SHO Enayatullah Marwat and ordered him to report to police headquarters, said District Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan.

Three policemen had already been suspended and arrested, and a case was registered against them. Earlier, the SSP said that the man was killed in crossfire between a police team and fleeing robbers.

SSP Khan said that both the suspects and the police team used small weapons during the shoot-out and investigations were under way to ascertain whether the bullet that had killed the victim was fired by the cops or the suspects.

The killing of Riaz occurred few days after the killing of a college boy in a fake encounter by the Orangi Town police on December 6. Three suspects, including former SHO Azam Gopang, were arrested following the killing of the teenage boy.