 
close
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Vaccination directives

December 21, 2021

MANSEHRA: The district administration has warned marriage halls’ administrations to ensure the coronavirus vaccination for their employees or else strict legal action would be initiated against them.A Health Departments’ team led by the Additional Assistant Commissioner, Hasrat Khan, paid the surprise visit to the marriage halls in the city and its suburbs and checked the vaccination cards of employees.

Comments