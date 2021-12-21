Colonisation of industrial zones priority, says Aslam

LAHORE: The issues of colonisation and improvement of infrastructure of Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Sialkot were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

It was decided to constitute a board of EPZ and the Board will look after the improvement of infrastructure in the Export Processing Zone. Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Akhlaq Ahmed, Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Chairman EPZ Authority Saifuddin Junejo, MD PSIC, members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and officers concerned attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that industrial units should be set up on acquired plots in Export Processing Zone otherwise the plots would be cancelled. Plot owners should start construction by paying their dues. He said that 100% colonisation of industrial zones was the policy of the govt and there would be no compromise on it. The Provincial Minister said that if Export Processing Zone Sialkot is 100% colonised then a new industrial estate will be established. It was informed that there are a total of 881 plots in Export Processing Zone Sialkot. 121 plots have been colonized; construction work on 436 plots is in progress while 300 plots have been canceled due to non-commencement of construction.