Three terrorists killed in encounter with CTD

PESHAWAR: Three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police here on Monday.
According to details, the CTD and police team on an intelligence tip off regarding presence of militants conducted joint operation in Faqirabad area of Peshawar. Upon sight of the security personnel the extremists started firing at them and tried to escape from the scene. In retaliatory firing of the security personnel all three militants were killed on the spot. According to the CTD, the killed terrorists were involved in heinous crimes including targeted killing of security forces and other acts of terrorism. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of terrorists killed in encounter.
