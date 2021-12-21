PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Dr Zafar Ali Khan has successfully defended his PhD Thesis at Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom. His research topic was “The Impact of the University Environment of the Students’ Entrepreneurial Intentions: Evidence from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”. He was supervised by Dr Phil Kelly and Dr Muhammad Nawaz. Dr Zafar Ali Khan belongs to Ghundo village of the Katlang subdivision in the Mardan district.
