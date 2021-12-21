PTI holds Sindh govt, KMC responsible for Shershah tragedy

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Monday the Pakistan Peoples Party wanted to occupy the entire province of Sindh illegally and was attempting to legislate to regularise illegal buildings.

“PTI MNA Alamgir Khan lost his father while fighting the people’s war and 17 more people were martyred in the sad incident of the Shershah building collapse,” he said while talking to media after appearing at an anti-terrorism court in the PS-88 by-election case.

Sheikh held the Sindh government responsible for the incident, saying gutters were causing explosions. “The Sindh government did not clean 500 drains and the drain in Shershah where the incident took place was one of the drains that were to be cleaned by the provincial government,” he said.

The opposition leader said the federal government had completed the assigned work to clean the drains, and Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs had been cleared while work was in progress on Gujjar Nullah.

He said Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab had failed, as adviser to CM on the environment, to stop the disposal of industrial waste in sewage drains, while the KMC was equally responsible for the deaths in the Shershah tragedy.

“By introducing a bill in the Sindh Assembly, the PPP wanted to regularise the buildings built on the gutters. The PTI opposed the attempt and prevented itself from being a part of their crime. Under the guise of Nasla Tower, they are erasing their wrongdoings.”

Sheikh said terrorism cases were being framed against PTI workers in Sindh, while on the other hand “economic terrorists” were free and the provincial police force that had become “Zardari police” was making false cases against PTI leaders and workers, including him. “Sindh is going through a dark period of political victimisation.”