SHO booked after man dies in custody

SWABI: A first information report was registered against the station house officer of the Zaida Police Station after the people protest against the alleged killing of a person in police custody.

However, the police alleged the man in question had committed suicide by hanging himself in havalat. Amjad Khan of Shahmansoor village was killed in police custody. The accused was arrested three days back in a theft case.

When the people of Shahmansoor came to know about the incident, they marched to the main bus stop of the area and blocked Swabi- Jehangira road for all kinds of traffic. They put the body on the road, chanting slogans against SHO, Asif Khan and demanded registration of an FIR against him. SP (Investigation ) Banaras Khan and other officials held talks with the protesting people and an FIR was registered against SHO inside the Shahmansoor main mosque.