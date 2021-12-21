Seminar: Demand to create more provinces for good governance

MANSEHRA: Participants of a seminar here on Monday demanded the government to create more provinces for good governance and prosperity and development of the country.

“We have no objection to the creation of more divisions, districts and tehsils in the province but warn the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government not to divide the people along ethnic lines,” Mufti Kifaytullah, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, told the seminar organised by the Soobah Hazara Tehreek (Haqiqi) at the district bar.

The event was attended, among others, by lawyers, traders and political parties’ leaders and activists, all of whom demanded the status of a province for the Hazara division.

Mufti Kifaytullah said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan should work for the unity and welfare of people living in eight districts of the Hazara division, instead of dividing them for his party’s vested interest.

“We have been struggling for another federating unit of Hazara for a long time and the PTI government should take other parties into confidence to legislate in the upper and lower houses of the parliament for the creation of more provinces,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Soobah Hazara Tehreek (Haqiqi) convener Mushtaq Khan Swati said that the chief minister should respect the demand for a Hazara province.“We would not allow anybody to hatch conspiracies to change the geographical position of Hazara and if the chief minister is sincere in making the Abaseen division, he should create it as a part Hazara,” he said.

Iqbal Khan Tanoli advocate said that the PTI government had miserably failed to control the high inflation rate and was instead making issues of non-issues for its survival. The office-bearers of political parties and traders including Mohammad Taib, Mohammad Hanif, Akhtar Naeem, Engineer Ahasnullah and others also addressed on the occasion.