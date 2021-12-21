Drugs seized at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Authorities at the Torkham border here on Monday recovered a huge quantity of drugs and arrested a trucker. Additional Customs Collector Peshawar and Torkham Customs officer Sadiq Akbar said that they stopped the truck (8831 Kohat-C) and recovered 10kg heroin, 4.5kg “ice”, 71kg opium and 100kg hashish.

He said the value of the seized drugs in the market was around Rs140 million. The official added that the truck and its driver had been shifted to Customs House in Peshawar.