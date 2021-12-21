PDMA draws up winter contingency plan

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared the winter contingency plan 2021-22.

The plan has been drawn up in consultation with all the stakeholders, including the district administration, the provincial and federal departments and humanitarian partners.The aim is to minimize disaster risks, identify hazards, vulnerabilities, risks and resource mapping for ensuring a timely coordinated response.

PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain said that the process of winter contingency planning started in October. The contingency plan has been developed after consulting district administrations, KP and federal departments and humanitarian partners.

“A web-based tool was developed and data for assessing district/sector-specific hazards, vulnerability and associated risks, past winter events and consequent damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment, coordination and mechanism collected through that tool”, he added. The PDMA chief said through contingency planning, the authority makes efforts to minimize the losses likely to be caused by the winter hazards and consequent disasters.

PDMA Risk Management Director Disaster Zuhra Nigar said that PDMA had initiated the process of introducing a proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for disaster risk reduction and streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all stakeholders.

The process of contingency planning for major hazards shall enable initiation of required mitigation measures, preparedness and to undertake a coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property in the events of disasters, she added.

The official said it is a stakeholders’ inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of resources, hazards analysis to determine the likely relief caseloads as a planning assumption and clear roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders.

She said based on the vulnerabilities and associated risks, the districts have been categorized into very high, high, medium and low categories. PDMA spokesperson Taimur Ali said winter hazards occurring through December to March were accentuated by heavy precipitation in the upper mountainous regions of the province.