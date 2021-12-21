KP govt launches website to attract investors

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a website and promotional video with the aim to attract foreign investment in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) Hassan Dawood Butt while briefing the media on Monday at Itla’a Cell, Civil Secretariat, said the provincial government was fully prepared to participate in the Dubai International Expo in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The additional chief secretary said the KP government had launched a website and promotional video which would provide easy access to investors for getting information. He said that the KP government would attend expo from January 02 to January 31, 2022, wherein projects of the provincial government in sectors of tourism, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, Special Economic Zones, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and information technology would attract foreign investment.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s cultural heritage and archaeological items, as well as local products, will be on display to showcase the province’s culture and local products internationally, he added.

Shahab Ali Shah said the expo would highlight investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local products to investors. He said that in the light of directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, international investors would be apprised of the steps taken to facilitate investors in the province and also to establish business-to-business links.

The additional chief secretary said there are vast investment opportunities in the tourism, mines and minerals sectors and the provincial government was providing a conducive environment and incentives to foreign investors.

KPBOIT CEO Hassan Dawood Butt said efforts would be made at the Dubai Expo to bring foreign investment to the province.