CP Fund regulation approved

PESHAWAR: The Right to Public Service in its 24th session discussed the five-point agenda. The session was presided by the Chief Commissioner of RTS Saleem Khan, said an official handout.
In attendance were Commissioner Fahim Wazir, Commissioner II, Hazrat Masaud Mian and the Secretary for the RTS Commission Muhammad Roz Khan. The commission approved the CP Fund regulation for RTS employees while the legal status of the RTS employees was also discussed in detail. The appeal by AD local government Kolai Palas was discussed as well.
PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday expressed gratitude to members...
LAHORE: Several trains were delayed for many hours due to heavy fog on Monday.According to details, Shah Hussain...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development , Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said...
KARACHI: In the aftermath of the killing of a factory worker, Wasif Riaz, in an allegedly fake police encounter in the...
LAHORE: Members of Punjab Assembly from both Treasury and Opposition benches on Monday took strong objection to the...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for strict legal action against...
Comments