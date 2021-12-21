CP Fund regulation approved

PESHAWAR: The Right to Public Service in its 24th session discussed the five-point agenda. The session was presided by the Chief Commissioner of RTS Saleem Khan, said an official handout.

In attendance were Commissioner Fahim Wazir, Commissioner II, Hazrat Masaud Mian and the Secretary for the RTS Commission Muhammad Roz Khan. The commission approved the CP Fund regulation for RTS employees while the legal status of the RTS employees was also discussed in detail. The appeal by AD local government Kolai Palas was discussed as well.