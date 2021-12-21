Man awarded life term for molestation

MANSEHRA: A local court on Monday handed down life imprisonment and a Rs1 million fine to a man who had sexually assaulted a minor boy in 2019.
The additional sessions judge, Ajmal Tahir, announced the verdict after hearing the final arguments from the counsels from both sides.The convict, Bilal Quraishi, the son of a retired police officer, was present in the courtroom when the judge announced the verdict. According to the FIR lodged by the Khaki Police Station, Bilal Quraishi had kidnapped a five-year-old male child from the Maswal area and later sexually assaulted him.
