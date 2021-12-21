Govt urged to expedite VCs appointment process

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has asked the government to expedite the long-awaited process of vice-chancellors (VCs)’ appointment in different universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said the term of most of the sitting VCs is going to end soon and any delay in the selection of full-time heads of the university would affect the administrative and academic functioning of the institutions adversely. Provincial President of FAPUASA Professor Shah Alam and General Secretary Dr Sadiq Ali said the academic and search committee for VCs appointment could not meet yet.

They observed that some sitting VCs in KP universities have been included in the search committee, which was a violation of the law pertaining to conflict of interests. The federation office-bearers stressed that officials holding seats in KP universities at present should be removed from the search committee.

They said that a number of the incumbent VCs were facing allegations of misuse of funds and authorities.The federation office-bearers said inquiries against such officials should be expedited, made public and action was taken against those found guilty.