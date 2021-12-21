ANTH launches Tumour Board

Islamabad: Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has taken the initiative of commencing the ‘Tumour Board’ in the region to provide quality services vis a vis evidence-based clinical practice for cancer patients, says a press release.

A team of surgical oncologists, medical oncologist, radiologist and histopathologist got together in tumour board to provide the best oncological services to facilitate the patients to combat this menace in every possible way.

Two sessions of the board have been conducted; meetings were chaired by Executive Director Hospital Col. (r) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi and convened by the Head of Committee Prof. Dr. Rizwan Aziz.

Collaboration between relevant specialists made it feasible to effectively manage the patients, hence avoiding the hassle of referrals and undue delays.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communication, told media that with the combined efforts and support of the Hospital management and team of specialist doctors, the hospital is meeting the international standards in Surgical and Medical Oncology.