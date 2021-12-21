Rising temperature can push glacial lakes into ‘hazardous’ category

Islamabad: The global trend of rising temperature can push some 300 glacial lakes into potentially ‘hazardous’ category in Pakistan.

According to the latest data compiled by the climate change ministry, there are 33 potentially ‘hazardous’ glacial lakes but the rising temperature across the world can significantly increase this number in future.

The official data also showed that the government is putting in its best efforts to ensure protection of the communities in the vulnerable areas through Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF II) project.

“As many as 40 early warning systems are being installed; construction work on 240 irrigation channels is underway; 250 small scale structures are being built; and slopes stabilization has been carried out in area measuring 7,000 hectares in 24 valleys of GB and KP,” the data showed.

An official of the ministry informed that the government is highly committed to completing GLOF-II project in next two years that would greatly help thwart these kinds of glacial lake floods and protect communities in vulnerable areas.

“We are still purchasing state-of-the-art early warning system to ensure protection of all vulnerable communities in GB and KP,” he said. He said 22 GLOF events have taken place in last three years but, fortunately, the local people migrated to safer places due to early warning system, adding “We are spending 37 million dollar to prevent development of glacial lakes and ensure protection of people who are living in vulnerable areas.”

The official said there are 700,000 direct beneficiaries of GLOF-II project while 30 million people would indirectly take benefit of this project in ten districts of GB and eight districts of KP. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said Pakistan is not emitter of greenhouse gases but it has been facing negative impacts of the climate change for last so many years.

“We are trying our best to prevent emergence of glacial lakes and protect vulnerable communities through early warning systems and stabilization of slopes in GB and KP,” he said.