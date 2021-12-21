Malaysian FM visits Riphah University, highlights peaceful coexistence

Islamabad: Foreign Minister (FM) Malaysia, Dato Saifuddin Abdullah participated in the panel discussion as keynote speaker on ‘peaceful coexistence’ held here at Faculty of Public Policy, Riphah International University, on the invitation of Riphah International University.

Vice Chancellor Riphah, Prof Dr Anis Ahmad welcomed the Minister with great joy and affection, extending an invitation to a renowned figure as our primary guest at an event to explore many aspects of peaceful coexistence.

He also commended the Minister for making it possible for him to attend the event despite his busy schedule at the 17th extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Dato Saifuddin said, "Malaysia has always been a firm believer in all efforts and initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence between nations, faiths, cultures and the country is multi-cultural, multi-racial, and multi-religious."

Respect and mutual understanding must be at the core of our interactions and speech, discourse and diversity can be a powerful source of strength and resilience, he stressed. It is necessary to learn to appreciate them and treat them with real curiosity and respect.

In the midst of global uncertainty, it is imperative that we work together to achieve peace and harmony. He affirmed that being OIC and UN member states we must speak with one voice on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in all corners of the world and a focus on alleviating human suffering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of strengthening international collaboration and multilateralism, as well as thinking of ourselves as a family of nations. The Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan and Malaysia have strong and enduring links between the two fraternal countries, defined by warmth, cordiality, and mutual trust, and that bilateral relations has reached a new level in numerous domains, implying increased engagement and cooperation.

This is also commendable that Pakistan hosted OIC Foreign Ministers meeting to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as there is an urgent need to accelerate the relief of Afghan people.

The Minister praised Dr Anis for his national and international academic contribution at various fronts. The other distinguished participants included; Professors of leading Universities of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Member of Parliaments, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child, Diplomats, Researchers, leading Anchors, Political Analyst and the students.