Street criminals busted

Rawalpindi: Police have busted three member gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen goods, cash Rs51,000 besides recovering weapons used in crime, informed police spokesman here Monday.

During course of action, Rata Amral police arrested three member parrot-gang including its leader Samiullah and fellow suspects Qudrat and Asad.Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

The accused were shifted to jail for identification parade and for further recovery during interrogation.Meanwhile, police have arrested ten gamblers for cockfighting and recovered bet money Rs17,300 and 10 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here Monday.

Police also seized 2 chickens from their custody.Those arrested were identified as Amir, Arshad, Zeeshan, Gulraiz, Hassan Asghar, Danish, Aftan, Rameez, Irfan and Hammad.

Rawat Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.Meanwhile, on the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, police carried out an operation and confiscated 100 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police raided and held kite seller namely Muhammad Imran and Mohsin Khan and confiscated 100 kites from their possession.Police have registered separate cases against both of them under kite flying act and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.