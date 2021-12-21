Ajoka stages ‘Dara’s Search’

LAHORE:Ajoka staged a short play “Dara’s Search” at Loyola Hall in connection with Christmas celebrations organised by Centre for Social Justice. The beautifully choreographed play presented Mughal prince Dara Shikoh’s search for common elements in the teachings of all religions of Indian subcontinent. Indian mystic Bhagat Kabir’s poem on religious harmony was vocalised by Kanwal Christopher while the cast included Qaiser Khan (Dara), Fahad Aamir (Guru Har Rai), Nasir Mahmood(Baba Lal Das), Asad Bhatti (Father Boseo) and Usman Zia (Mullah Badakhshi). Dancer Luke Kelvin performed the role of Dara’s spirit. Nadeem Mir handled the lights and set.
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and related Communications Shahzad Nawaz visited Punjab...
LAHORE: Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab said that overseas...
LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan, a financial relief valuing Rs 27,852,397 has been...
LAHORE:The two-day virtual 15th International Conference on Open-Source Systems and Technologies concluded at UET...
LAHORE:Data Darbar police have recovered hundreds of counterfeit books and counterfeit equipment in a raid and...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for strict legal action against...
Comments