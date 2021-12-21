Ajoka stages ‘Dara’s Search’

LAHORE:Ajoka staged a short play “Dara’s Search” at Loyola Hall in connection with Christmas celebrations organised by Centre for Social Justice. The beautifully choreographed play presented Mughal prince Dara Shikoh’s search for common elements in the teachings of all religions of Indian subcontinent. Indian mystic Bhagat Kabir’s poem on religious harmony was vocalised by Kanwal Christopher while the cast included Qaiser Khan (Dara), Fahad Aamir (Guru Har Rai), Nasir Mahmood(Baba Lal Das), Asad Bhatti (Father Boseo) and Usman Zia (Mullah Badakhshi). Dancer Luke Kelvin performed the role of Dara’s spirit. Nadeem Mir handled the lights and set.