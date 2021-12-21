SAPM visits PU

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Culture, Arts and related Communications Shahzad Nawaz visited Punjab University and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar at his office. On this occasion, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Vice-President Punjab Region Brig (r) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh, Executive Director CGSS Khalid Taimur Akram, Chairman PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali and University College of Arts & Design Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad were also present.
The meeting focused on the ways and means to enhance cultural, educational and historical links. During the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar briefed the participants about the PU’s Department of Arts & Culture and Department of History and Pakistan Studies. He said that both the departments had contributed to promoting the initiatives related to the art and culture of the country.
LAHORE:Ajoka staged a short play “Dara’s Search” at Loyola Hall in connection with Christmas celebrations...
LAHORE: Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab said that overseas...
LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan, a financial relief valuing Rs 27,852,397 has been...
LAHORE:The two-day virtual 15th International Conference on Open-Source Systems and Technologies concluded at UET...
LAHORE:Data Darbar police have recovered hundreds of counterfeit books and counterfeit equipment in a raid and...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for strict legal action against...
Comments