Financial relief provided to applicants

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a financial relief valuing Rs 27,852,397 has been provided to applicants of different districts in various cases. The applicants have thanked the Ombudsman office for redressing their complaints.

According to details, the salary arrears of Rs1,367,425 of late Shamim Bibi of the local bodies dept Okara has been disbursed to applicant Saira Munawwar who approached the ombudsman office for the provision of the same after the death of her mother. In another development, Rs916,663 were refunded to the legal heirs of late M Idris, an employee of PHA Faisalabad, had died during service.

In another case, the ombudsman office intervened to retrieve 9.18 kanal land of Govt Girls High School Bhon Kalan in Hafizabad district. The state land valuing Rs one crore 56 lakh 42 thousand have been retrieved on the complaint of M Rafiq. Alongside, the education dept has paid outstanding monthly salaries to complainant Hanifaan Bibi of Okara in compliance with the directions of the ombudsman office. The applicant was also given financial aid worth Rs1.6 million besides the provision of Rs735,112 as arrears of salaries.

The ombudsman office has arbitrated to ensure payment of outstanding dues worth death of her spouse who died during service in education department.

While taking action on an application of the widow of M Nazir, an irrigation department baildar in Mandi Bahaud Din, Rs1,122,608 were provided to the applicant as financial relief by the department. Another widow applicant received lump sum dues worth Rs2.2 million of her husband Irfan Ali who was a contract employee of the health department in Muzaffargarh. In another development, Aisha Shafiq of Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district was given Rs24,000 as an educational stipend by the Punjab Social Protection Agency.