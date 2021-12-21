Technologies moot concludes

LAHORE:The two-day virtual 15th International Conference on Open-Source Systems and Technologies (ICOSST-2021) concluded at UET Lahore’s Al-Khawarizmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS) on Monday.

The event was attended by Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, Prof Dr Ata ur Rehman, Dr Amjad Hussain and Shahzad Rasheed.

Addressing the conference Federal Minister of Science and Technology said almost everything nowadays requires open-source software, including communications networks, inventory, accounting, personal productivity tools, contact management, and operating systems.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar, who was the chief guest on the concluding day, in his video message said: “Today more than 80% of all software developers worldwide are using some level of open source one way or the other. I am confident that the future of open source is bright and by using open-source technologies, we can take Pakistan on a fast track towards prosperity.”

Collectively 243 researchers submitted their manuscripts from various countries including Pakistan, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and only a handful top quality papers were accepted by the Technical Evaluation Committee. A panel discussion was also held as a module of the conference themed ‘Future of Knowledge-based Economy in Pakistan’.

talks on books: Punjab University Library Book Club conducted introductory talks on two books. The books of the month were “Allah Mian Ka Karkhana" by Mohsin Khan and “Islamic Science and the Making of European Renaissance” by George Saliba”. PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani presented the talk on the Urdu language book “Allah Mian Ka Karkhana”. He narrated the story of the book and its literary notions.