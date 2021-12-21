IG for strict action against overloading vehicles

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for strict legal action against drivers and vehicles, buses, tractors, trolleys which endanger lives of citizens by overloading and over speeding on highways.

Instructing RPOs, DPOs and District Traffic Officers, he said that special campaign should be launched in all districts across province against overloading and over-speeding vehicles in fog and smog season.

IG Punjab said that both Punjab Highway Patrol and Traffic Police should play an active role in prevention of accidents and flow of traffic and provide all possible protection to lives and property of passengers. IG Punjab further instructed that reflector stickers should be affixed on slow moving vehicles, tractors, trolleys, donkey carts etc on the highways.

praises books: Renowned writer and researcher MR Shahid presented his two books namely "Shuhda-e-Punjab Police" and "Shuhda-e-Watan" to IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office.

IG said that brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of life and property of citizens were the heroes of the nation. To compile incidents of their sacrifices into a book is a remarkable feat of MR Shahid.