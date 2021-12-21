US envoy briefed on LG system

LAHORE:US Consul General William Makaneole called on Minister Local Government & Community Development Department Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed.

The minister apprised the US envoy of new local government system of the province. Political officer US Consulate General Khatijah Corey and Economic Specialist Sadaf Saad were present in the meeting. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed informed the US consul general that the new Punjab Local Government system is a historic step towards the establishment of empowered local governments. All the coalition parties have been taken into confidence, he said and added that another promise has been fulfilled to people by introducing an effective local government system in Punjab. Unlike in the past, the new LG system ensures devolution of powers to lower levels. Development authorities, waste management companies, PHAs, Wasas, and parking companies will be subordinate to the metropolitan mayors, while at the district level, health, education, social welfare, population welfare, and sports authorities will be subordinate to the district mayors. Local bodies will be given full political, administrative, and financial power, the minister said.