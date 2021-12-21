Health secy for recruitments on merit

LAHORE: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikander on Monday chaired a meeting on process of recruitment on vacancies in the department. He ordered carrying out the process of promotion, pension and managerial matters on merit. He said, “We are trying to carry out recruitment process in PMU, SPU, HISDU and other departments. Also, ad hoc recruitments should be on merit. Around 30 officers have been promoted for showing promising performance. We are resolving complaints received on Citizens Portal.”