Health secy for recruitments on merit

LAHORE: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikander on Monday chaired a meeting on process of recruitment on vacancies in the department. He ordered carrying out the process of promotion, pension and managerial matters on merit. He said, “We are trying to carry out recruitment process in PMU, SPU, HISDU and other departments. Also, ad hoc recruitments should be on merit. Around 30 officers have been promoted for showing promising performance. We are resolving complaints received on Citizens Portal.”
LAHORE:Ajoka staged a short play “Dara’s Search” at Loyola Hall in connection with Christmas celebrations...
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and related Communications Shahzad Nawaz visited Punjab...
LAHORE: Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab said that overseas...
LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan, a financial relief valuing Rs 27,852,397 has been...
LAHORE:The two-day virtual 15th International Conference on Open-Source Systems and Technologies concluded at UET...
LAHORE:Data Darbar police have recovered hundreds of counterfeit books and counterfeit equipment in a raid and...
Comments