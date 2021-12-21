Sarwar urges scientists to address malnutrition issue

LAHORE: The 12th convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) was held here on Monday in which 2,764 graduates were conferred degrees while 131 position-holders were awarded medals.

Chancellor/ Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar chaired the convocation while Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Secretary Livestock Naveed Haider Sherazi, faculty members and students were present. Of all the graduating students, 73 were awarded PhD degrees, 732 MPhil, 477 DVMs, 847 BS (Hons), 161 Pharm-D, 57 Doctors of Nutrition and Dietetics, 84 MBAs and 79 BBA (Hons).

Addressing the convocation, Ch Sarwar congratulated the graduating students and urged them to work hard, serve humanity and be entrepreneurs and job-providers instead of becoming job-seekers. He urged the university scientists to play their role in addressing the challenge of food security and malnutrition in the country by contributing to enhancing livestock productivity. Earlier, the chancellor along with the vice-chancellor gave away degrees to PhD scholars and medals to the position-winning graduates. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the academics, research, development, extension programmes, various initiatives and community services of the university. He said that UVAS was a research intensive university and was currently executing 102 research projects worth over Rs1,307 million, of which five projects were foreign funded of worth Rs331 million. During the pandemic of Covid-19, UVAS helped the government by testing more than 600,000 samples of suspected COVID patients at its BSL-3 Lab, he added.

He said UVAS was also working on Covid-19 vaccine production which was in final phase. He said that the university produced four calves through IVF technique in Sahiwal cattle which was a big breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at a seminar, “Radicalization of Youth: Challenge for Pakistani Universities”, has said extremism is on the rise all over the world against which the world has to unite and added extremism and terrorism have nothing to do with Islam. The seminar was organised by the University of Okara at a local hotel here. The governor/chancellor said RSS, patronised by Narendra Modi, was the biggest extremist and terrorist organisation in the world while international human rights organisations were acting as silent spectators. The governor said Pakistan was doing its best to save Afghanistan from humanitarian crisis and added the United States should also reconsider its policy towards Afghanistan. University of Okara (UO) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Ali Khan, Head of Jamia Naeema Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, former Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, VCs of other universities and senior educationists attended the seminar.

The governor said Pakistan’s efforts for the promotion of religious harmony were unprecedented in the world. He added for complete eradication of extremism, it was necessary to promote tolerance in society. He also said unfortunately, tolerance was running out among people.