Notice issued on plea against LG law

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices on a petition challenging the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 and also sought assistance from the advocate general.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan was hearing a petition of Sialkot district council chairperson Hina Arshad. Petitioner’s counsel Imran Raza Chaddhar submitted the impugned ordinance envisaged dissolution of existing local bodies till Jan 1, 2021 and the use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next polls in the province. He said the provincial government with a mala fide intention had been trying to bring a system of LG according to its own whims which could be controlled by its alone.

He said the new law permitted election of unelected representatives through a direct vote and the CM had been given powers making the LG system ineffective. The counsel argued that the use of the EVMs without an approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and deliberations by the political parties was an undemocratic decision of the government. He challenged the appointment of administrators after the dissolution of the existing LG system. He argued that the ordinance was in violation of various provisions of the Constitution and liable to be set aside.