Yasmin Rashid orders task force on genetic diseases

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed setting up of a taskforce for prevention and treatment of genetic disorders.

The minister gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute. The minister reviewed suggestions to improve performance of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute. Institute’s DG Dr. Hussain Jaffery shared latest status of initiatives.

The minister said, “The setting up of a taskforce on genetic diseases is a key step as the government is in the process of collection and analysis of precise data on genetic disorders. Health facilities are being scaled up to support patients of genetic disorders. Punjab is already running the world’s largest thalassemia programme. Latest technology is being introduced to ensure pre-marriage thalassemia tests. Currently, work on counselling has been initiated. University of Child health Sciences shall be a made a referral institute. All stakeholders have gathered here to discuss the issue of genetic diseases in the province. Linkage of all new eight mother and child health hospitals will be established with the University of Child Health Sciences.”

In his remarks, Dr Hussain Jaffery said the taskforce shall help improve preventive and treatment services for patients facing genetic diseases. Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures for formal launching of Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.