Alliance with PML-Q stronger than ever, says CM

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest, political situation and new local government system.

The chief minister and Punjab Assembly Speaker also held consultations regarding joint participation in the local government elections. Usman Buzdar sought the well-being of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Usman Buzdar said that under the new local government system, powers would be transferred to the lower level in a real sense. He said, “PML-Q is our ally party and our alliance is stronger than ever, we will continue to work together to provide relief to the people of the province regardless of any criticism, we have the best working relationship with PML-Q and will accelerate this journey of public service.” Pervaiz Elahi said that they were advancing the alliance with sincerity and would remain allies of the government, talks and consultations would continue in the future to bring forward joint candidates in the LG elections. Pervaiz Elahi gave Usman Buzdar a frame of Quranic verse and Hadith regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on development schemes in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan. SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar, CEO Urban Unit and others attended the meeting while commissioner and DC DG Khan participated through video link. The CM directed to finalise the master plans of THQ hospital and tehsil complex without delay, adding that land should also be earmarked for judges and lawyers' chambers. Similarly, the soil and water quality testing should be completed without delay, he added.

The CM explained that Sorra Dam would benefit the people of the area by providing water for

irrigation purposes to boost agriculture.