Maloney appointed Hibs boss

GLASGOW: Hibernian appointed former Celtic and Aston Villa forward Shaun Maloney as the club’s new manager on Monday.
Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as an assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez for the past three years. The former Scottish international has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Easter Road.
“Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club,” said Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell.
“He believes in attacking, possession-based football and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martinez at Belgium.” Hibs lost out narrowly to Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday, going down 2-1 at Hampden.
