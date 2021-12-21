Triple centurion Huraira, Mubasir put Northern in final

KARACHI: Promising Mohammad Huraira achieved a big milestone on Monday as he became the second youngest Pakistani to hit a triple century in first-class cricket, enabling Northern to qualify for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 final when they bulldozed Balochistan by an innings and 170 runs.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Huraira, nephew of former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, hit 311 off 343 balls as Northern declared their first innings at 621-4 after resuming at the overnight score of 449-2 in response to Balochistan’s total of 305.

Having conceded a huge 316-run lead, Balochistan were restricted to 146-9 and thus lost the game by a heavy margin. Umar Akmal did not bat due to injury. Huraira, who was batting on 243 on Sunday, went on to achieve the super feat at 19 years and 339 days of age in his debut first-class season. Javed Miandad had scored a triple century in first-class cricket at 17 years of age.

Huraira, who was removed by left-armer Akif Javed, hit 40 fours and four sixes from 343 balls. Umar Amin, who was batting on 17, fell for 51, having hit seven fours. Mubasir Khan made 31 not out while Faizan Riaz belted unbeaten 26. Akif Javed got 2-105.

In response, Balochistan failed to show any resistance and surrendered completely. Test discard Imran Butt (81) and Imam-ul-Haq (31) shared 77 for the second wicket. Imran Butt smacked 13 fours in his 101-ball knock while Imam clobbered four fours and one six from 70 balls. Skipper Yasir Shah made 20. Off-spinner Mubasir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 6-43.

Balochistan had scored 305 in their first innings. With the outcome, Northern finished the league phase at the summit with 152 points and qualified for the final which will begin here at the National Stadium from December 25.

At NBP Sports Complex, after conceding a 75-run lead Sindh reached 294-7 in their second innings, for a lead of 219 against Southern Punjab. Saud Shakeel fell for 63, striking seven fours from 113 balls. Saad Khan was batting on 63 for which he faced 91 balls. He hit nine fours and one six. Khurram Manzoor belted 59 off 73 deliveries, striking ten fours. Saad and Khurram shared 80 for the second wicket.

Fawad Alam chipped in with 28 while Sarfraz made 23. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who had got four wickets in the first innings, claimed 3-92. Earlier, in response to Sindh’s first innings total of 310, Southern Punjab resumed their innings at the overnight score of 333-6 and were folded for 385. Ali Usman remained not out on 38 which had five fours. Shahnawaz Dahani got 3-61.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set a 495-run target for Central Punjab who were 123 without loss in their second innings at stumps. Rizwan Hussain was batting on 66 and Abid Ali on 49. Rizwan had hit 12 fours and one six from 141 balls while Abid had smashed eight fours from 121 balls.

Central Punjab still need 372 more runs to win the game. Having gained a 245-run lead, KP began their second innings at the overnight score of 89 without a loss and went on to declare it at 249-4. Fakhar Zaman, who was batting on 48, fell for 62 while Sahibzada Farhan made 45 after adding five runs to his overnight score.

Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed (61*) and Adil Amin (54*) then shared 114 for the fifth wicket unbroken stand. Iftikhar hit seven fours from 82 balls while Adil struck three fours from 78 deliveries. Bilawal Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers with 3-45, for 4-115 match haul.