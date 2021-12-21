PCB BoG meeting today

KARACHI: The 67th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held here on Tuesday (today) at 12:30 pm.
The PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will chair the meeting. In the meeting various matters will be discussed which also include Chairman, Acting CEO’s and Chief Financial Officer’s reports, Cricket Development Plans, BoG Committee reports and updates, approval of the PCB regulations and policies.
