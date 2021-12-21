Haris, Zaman, Hamza, Huzaifa in US Junior Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haris Qasim, Noor Zaman, Hamza Khan, and Huzaifa Ibrahim moved into the quarterfinals of the US Junior Open Squash Championships in Philadelphia on Monday.
Huzaifa defeated Nathan Rosenzweig from the US 11-6, 11-6, 13-11 in the pre-quarterfinals of the under-17 category. Now, he will face Rishi Srivastava of the US in the quarters. However, Kumail Tariq from Lahore was beaten by Mathias Mazzocco of the US 6-11, 1-11, 3-11 in the first round.
In the pre-quarterfinals of the under-19 category, Haris defeated Callan Venkatesan of the US 11-3, 11-4, 11-7. Zaman beat Khushal Riaz from Peshawar 11-1, 11-2, 11-9 and Hamza thrashed Arav V Bhagwati 11-6, 11-9, 11-3. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s 14 players did not get visas for the championship.
