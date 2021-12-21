Pakistan sweat over Mubashir’s fitness ahead of semi-final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hope to get drag-flicker Mubashir Ali fit and ready for the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey semi-finals against Korea on Tuesday (today) with coach Khawaja Junaid admitting that penalty corner conversion has been a worrying point going into the make or break match.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Dhaka, Junaid said Mubashir’s absence has hampered Pakistan’s penalty corner conversion. “Mubashir was ruled out of the last two matches of the Trophy with a finger injury. We hope to get him fit for the semi-finals against Korea Tuesday,” he said. “He has been our mainstay when it comes to penalty corner conversion, though Abu Bakar is there, you need to strike in a pair in highly competitive international hockey,” he added.

Junaid was unhappy with the team’s handling of penalty corners coming their way, especially during the match against Bangladesh. “We could have added a few more goals had we converted even half of the penalty corners coming our way in the last pool match against Bangladesh. We hope to improve this department even if Mubashir stays out. His fitness would give us added options,” he said.

Pakistan had a long training session on Monday where the main focus was to go through different penalty corner drills. “Penalty corner drills and taking strike instantly on the given opportunity in opposition circle is all that we want from our leading players. On Monday we spent a good time improving these departments. Hopefully, our main strikers will overcome their these shortcomings,” he said.

The coach said Koreans usually play defensive hockey and only attack in patches. “ We need to break their stranglehold at defence to create maximum goal-scoring opportunities and that is what we are looking at,” he said.

Junaid also praised his players for their strength of mind. “Look it is not easy to come out all guns blazing following years of no international hockey. These players stayed in the total wilderness for the last two years. They need time to get into the full groove. All we need is regular international exposure to get better.

“This is our first international event in years. The team has shown great courage to make it to the semis ahead of Japan. These teams have been playing international hockey on regular basis, a required experience that we did not have,” he said.

Junaid praised head coach Siegfried Aikman for getting straight into the act. “He has made an immediate impact. The head coach ensures that all members follow the strategy chalked up by the management ahead of each match. A convincing win against Bangladesh and two draws are more or less the result of that planning. I hope that the Pakistan team improves from here on and you will see a much better performance from players each passing day,” he said.

The semifinal starts at 2:30 PST.