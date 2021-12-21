Time for equality

The ‘glass-ceiling’ refers to an invisible – but real – barrier that deserving women in an organisation may face in their pursuit of advancement and growth. Women across the world face the glass ceiling as they step out of their homes in search of work. However, the fact that Pakistan ranked 153 out of 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2021 indicates that the issue is at its peak in the country. Women have to face prejudices every day and everywhere. Numerous organisations are reluctant to hire women, deeming them inferior to their male counterparts. A number of people also try to use religion to hinder women’s progress.
This is not an ordinary matter since women are imperative to a country’s success. The government must work to remove the barriers women face.
Malik Muhammad Ahsan Javed
Mianwali
