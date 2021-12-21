Long road to justice

Pakistan has been facing a number of issues recently, but an inefficient justice system is one of its biggest concerns. A poor investigation process and slow prosecution of cases are major problems for citizens. Although efforts to address these issues have been made, we still have a long way to go before people have proper access to justice. The ever-increasing number of pending cases in courts are a major impediment to swift delivery of justice. Recently, it was revealed that around 6,000 complaints were lodged with the police helpdesk in Islamabad over the last 10 months, of which only 1,568 cases were actually registered. Under such conditions it is safe to assume that it takes years for people to get justice in this country – if at all. The fact that the murderers of the social activist Perween Rahman were given life sentences almost nine years after the crime was committed strengthens the idea that Pakistan’s justice system needs reforms.
