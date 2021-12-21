SMIU announces spring semester 2022 admissions

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Monday announced that admissions had started for the spring semester 2022 in the BS, MS and PhD programmes.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the registration forms could be submitted online till December 28; however, the varsity’s admission office would remain open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Admissions are being offered in various departments, including Business Administration and Management Sciences, Media Studies and Communication, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences, Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Data Science, Public Administration, Economics, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics, Accounting and Finance, Banking and Finance, Entrepreneurship, Development Studies and Education for BS while MS program is being offered in Public Administration, Computer Science, Education, Media Studies, Environmental Science and Mathematics.

Admissions are also open for PhD in Computer Science, Media Studies, Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics, Business Administration, Education and Environmental Sciences. A computer-based entry test will be conducted on January 1 and 2, following the SOPs relating to Covid-19. The list of successful candidates will be put on display on January 13 and the classes will commence from February 14.