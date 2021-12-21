Covid claims two more lives in Sindh

File photo

The novel coronavirus claimed two more lives in the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the death toll to 7,654 since March 2020.

As many as 12,187 samples were tested which detected 151 cases, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 report on Monday. So far 6,984,650 tests have been conducted against which 478,352 people have been diagnosed with the disease. Of them, 97.6 per cent or 466,145 patients have recovered, including 217 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 4,553 patients were under treatment and 4,398 of them were in home isolation, 26 at isolation centres, 129 at hospitals, and nine were on ventilators.

Out of the 151 new cases, 29 were detected in Karachi, including 15 in District East, nine in District South, two in District Central, and one each in Korangi, Malir and West districts. Shah said 27,169,604 vaccines had been administered until now which constituted 49.48 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.