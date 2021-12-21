PPP Jiyala to become Karachi’s next mayor, claims LG minister

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has expressed optimism that a “Jiyala” (PPP activist) will become the next elected mayor of Karachi, as the party’s provincial government has completed a record number of development projects in the city in the form of underpasses and overhead bridges.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly on Monday, he claimed the government had improved the civic infrastructure of Karachi by completing a number of development schemes.

Shah said PPP candidates had secured sizeable representation on the municipal corporations of Malir and South districts as well as on the District Council (comprising of Karachi’s rural areas) in the past, and the party would emerge as the majority party in the rest of Karachi’s districts as well in the forthcoming local government elections.

He told the media persons that the government was fully ready to hold municipal polls in the province, while the final authority in this regard rested with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The local government minister said the provincial government had been working the maximum number of mega development projects in Karachi, while similar projects were also being built in Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, and other divisions of the province.

He said the pumping stations of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board had been upgraded, and progress had been made to complete the development schemes of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) and the Lyari Development Authority (LDA).

Shah said work had been in progress to lay utility lines to provide electricity, water, gas supply networks in the housing schemes of the MDA and the LDA to make them hospitable as early as possible. He noted that the provincial government had established a “Shehr-e-Khamoshan” authority for reserving land in cities for establishing new graveyards.

He appreciated the cooperation extended by the civil society to carry out development schemes in Sindh. He said the municipal agencies and elected local government representatives had been given more powers through the new amendment local government bill.

He further claimed that the system of municipal governance in the province had been improved to a great extent through the passage of the Sindh Local Government Bill 2021.

He reiterated his stance that the provincial local government laws should not be considered a “holy scripture”, and they were open to further amendments and improvements through consultation.

He said the Sindh government had consulted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Awami National Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the PML-Functional, the PML-Q, the JUI and other political parties on the issue of legislation to improve the municipal system, and this process would continue in future as well.

Shah claimed that Sindh had a better local government law as compared to the municipal systems in the rest of the three provinces, and the PTI should the people what powers had been given to the city’s mayors by the other provincial governments in the country.

He said the municipal agencies had been empowered so as to enable them to disburse salaries, pensions and other privileges to their employees without any delay. He told journalists that committees had been formed at the district-level comprising elected local government representatives, the deputy commissioner, the SSP and other relevant officials for taking action against illegal construction.

The local government minister said technology was being used to sort out the issue of unathorised buildings in the province. To a question regarding the deadly blast in Shershah, he said encroachments had been present on the drain since 1965, but still the government had started a comprehensive probe into the issue. He said encroachments were being removed from the city’s drains, and a protective wall was also being built to save them from illegal constructions in future.