Factory worker’s family wants JIT to probe ‘fake’ encounter

The family of the factory worker who was killed in an allegedly fake police encounter in the Mehran Town area of the Korangi neighbourhood has demanded that the authorities form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

Thirty-three-year-old Wasif Riaz, father of two, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station in the early hours of Sunday. His family claimed that he was killed a short distance away from his home. They also claimed that the police even fired gunshots at the walls after shooting him.

Talking to the media at his house, Wasif’s brother Kashif Riaz demanded that police high-ups form a JIT to probe the incident. He said his brother was returning home when the incident took place. After his funeral prayers, he was laid to rest at the Chakra Goth graveyard.

Three policemen had been suspended and arrested on Sunday after they allegedly gunned down the factory worker in a fake encounter in the Korangi neighbourhood. A police team had initially claimed to have killed a suspected criminal during crossfire, but when Wasif’s family reached the hospital, they claimed he was innocent and had been killed in a fake police encounter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Fahim Khan and MPA Raja Azhar Khan condemned the incident and reached the police station to register a case against the policemen for allegedly killing an innocent man in a fake encounter.

On the complaint of Wasif’s brother, the Korangi Industrial Area police registered FIR No. 1692/21 against the three policemen, following which the cops were arrested. District Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan, however, said Wasif had been a passer-by who had died after being hit by a bullet during a crossfire.

The officer said that it was yet to be ascertained whether the bullet that killed the man had been fired by a policeman or a suspect.

SHO suspended

In the aftermath of the killing of Riaz, East DIG Muqaddas Haider on Monday suspended Korangi Industrial Area SHO Enayatullah Marwat and ordered him to report to police headquarters, said District Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan.

SSP Khan said that both the suspects and the police team used small weapons during the shoot-out and investigations were under way to ascertain whether the bullet that had killed the victim was fired by the cops or the suspects.

Suspected criminal killed

A suspected robber was shot dead allegedly by his own accomplice in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 11 on Monday.

According to Sharea Faisal SHO Rana Haseeb, the incident took place when two robbers on a motorcycle were busy looting a delivery boy, Faisal. On the delivery boy’s raising a hue and cry, one of the robbers resorted to firing, killing his companion on the spot.

The body of the suspected robber was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and was later shifted to a morgue for identification. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.