Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market stood same at Rs125,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also remained unchanged at Rs107,424. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,797 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.