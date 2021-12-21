China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

Beijing: China´s central bank cut a key interest rate on Monday for the first time in nearly two years in a bid to kickstart growth in the world´s number two economy as it creaks under the impact of a real estate crisis and coronavirus flare-ups.

The People´s Bank of China said in a statement that it had lowered the loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.8 percent from 3.85 percent in November. The move marks the first reduction of the rate -- which guides how much interest commercial banks charge to corporate borrowers -- since April 2020.

It also follows the bank´s decision earlier this month to lower the amount of cash that lenders must hold in reserve, which it said would release 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) into the economy.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR while the five-year rate influences the pricing of home mortgages. "The cut reinforces our view that authorities are increasingly open to cutting interest rates amid looming economic headwinds," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

However, he noted the decision to keep the five-year rate unchanged showed Beijing preferred "not to use the property sector to stimulate economic growth." Some analysts said the central bank's two reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts this year have allowed institutions to lower their costs of lending, with the two cuts saving banks up to 28 billion yuan ($4.39 billion), according to Goldman Sachs' estimates.

"Today´s cut will immediately feed through to outstanding floating rate business loans and should also lead to cheaper loans for new fixed rate borrowers," said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.

"We expect a cut to the five-year LPR before long which will make mortgages slightly cheaper and help official efforts support housing demand," he added. The reduction comes despite concerns about inflation, with factory gate prices rising at levels last seen in the mid-1990s.

Jeffrey Halley, at OANDA, said China "appears to be blinking in the face of slowing growth next year". "Far more loans are based on the one-year LPR than the five-year, so the move is a concrete signal that China is moving into supportive monetary policy," he added.

China was the only major economy to expand in 2020 despite the pandemic, but growth has slowed this year owing to headwinds from a festering debt crisis in its property sector and localised Covid outbreaks.

The real estate industry -- a major growth driver -- remains a cause for concern, with several large companies including Evergrande defaulting on bond repayments in recent weeks.

Virus outbreaks in the nation´s eastern and southern industrial hubs have also caused some districts to shut down and forced hundreds of thousands of people into quarantine and other restrictions. Lu Ting of Nomura warned that the LPR cut is "too small to be impactful."

"The real drags on the Chinese economy are the supply-side shock due to the rising costs of China´s zero-Covid strategy in containing waves of coronavirus, slowing export growth, and the worsening property sector," he said.

Addressing these bottlenecks, he added, requires "much more aggressive easing and stimulus measures." While Beijing's move to lower the LPR was widely expected, it highlights China's monetary policy divergence from other major central banks, which are set to raise interest rates.

Some analysts expect Beijing could ease further to arrest the economic slowdown, although they remain divided over the easing trajectory.

A slew of recent economic indicators, including retail sales and investment growth, point to a slowing economy, while a regulatory clampdown on the tech sector has dampened investor sentiment. New curbs to fight rising COVID-19 cases could further pressure growth.

"We expect a further 45 bp of cuts to the one-year LPR during 2022," Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. ANZ's Xing expects another RRR cut in early 2022 amid mounting credit risks in the property sector.

Yan Se, chief economist at Founder Securities, said China's central bank lowered its interest rates by a smaller margin than global peers during the height of the pandemic last year, giving it room for additional easing now.

He expects Beijing to lower interest rates on the central bank's medium-term lending facility (MLF) by 10 bps in the first quarter of 2022, followed by more LPR reductions.

However, Li Wei, senior economist for China at Standard Chartered, expects no broad-based RRR cut or policy rate cuts in 2022.

"We maintain our call for no change in the seven-day reverse repo rate and the one-year MLF rate in 2022, as major central banks are expected to tighten monetary policy and China's CPI should trend higher on PPI passthrough and rising pork inflation," Li said.