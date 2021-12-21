Plight of the consumer

LAHORE: Price hikes are difficult to absorb by consumers the world over, but in economies like Pakistan where adulteration, low weight and spurious additions are rampant, any price hike is doubly miserable.

The state that was unable to regulate the prices prudently has not even tried to at least ensure that the consumers get quality edibles. Take for instance the case of milk that was in the range of Rs70-80 per litre about three years back.

Even at that time milk was adulterated (the adulterants included water, chemicals, and many other substances). Now that the rate of milk has increased to Rs120 per litre, the quality has not increased.

The quality has rather deteriorated as many new adulterants have been discovered in the last few years. Milk adulteration ranges from 40-60 percent. That means each litre of milk we buy contains 400cc to 600cc pure milk, while the rest is just water. The increase in price of 600cc of milk is from Rs80-Rs120 per litre.

This criterion applies to most edibles. Mutton or beef is loaded with water (after slaughtering the butchers pump water in the lungs of the animal). Thus, anyone buying one kg of meat or beef gets 750 grams instead of 1,000 grams. The rate of mutton has increased from Rs1,000 per kg to Rs1,500 per kg but, the consumers are provided 25 percent less due to added water. Same is the case with spices, pulses and numerous other edibles.

No one is sure as to what quality they are buying. Sometimes the consumers are lured to buy an adulterated edible at higher-than-normal rate, as they are assured of quality.

The state has no control over the quality or the quantity that sellers provide to the consumers. They are not sure whether the petrol they are using in their vehicles is according to official specification or is mixed with other substances or chemicals.

Most of the car drivers see that their fuel tanks with official capacity of 30 litres are filled at 32.5 litres. Pump officials convince them that the tanks have higher capacity than its rated capacity. That is not true. Moreover, most of the cars stop for refuelling when there is some petrol already present in their tanks.

There are many multinational brands that have not only increased the rates of their products but have also reduced the quantity. In the case of milk, it started with 1,000 grams, then reduced to 900 grams and now to 850 grams.

The size of the plastic bag is the same as it was for a 1,000 grams bag. Consumers mostly do not see the weight; they just see the size of the bag. This is unethical though not unlawful as the quantity is still written on the packing though in a smaller font.

The state is also negligent of the manufacturing and expiry dates on food products. In developed economies, even packed rice has an expiry date, but here in our country the rate of rice increases as it ages.

Toothpastes everywhere have an expiry date, but not in Pakistan. Even the imported soaps and shampoos have an expiry date, but that is not so in Pakistan.

Edible oil brands have expiry dates on some products, but none on most others. The government should at least make it compulsory to mention manufacturing and expiry date on all food preparations.

It should start an awareness campaign for the consumers asking them to reject any packed food substance where expiry date is not mentioned. At the same time, periodic tests should be conducted to ensure the quality of the food items.

Although a comprehensive Pure Food Act exists in all provinces that prohibits adulteration in edible items, the menace is rampant throughout the country, including in big cities like Karachi and Lahore. The most obvious and simplest reason for adulteration in food is to increase profit.

A manufacturer may use a cheap filler that is easily disguised in the spice to increase the volume sold, thereby cutting the cost of pure spice, and thereby increasing the ultimate profit margin.

Some of the common adulterated foods are milk and milk products, wheat flour, edible oils, cereals, condiments (whole and ground), pulses, coffee, tea, confectionery, baking powder, non-alcoholic beverages, vinegar, besan and curry powder.

Alum and chalk are sometimes added to bread to whiten it, while for stale flour, ammonium carbonate is added to disguise its sour taste. Mashed potatoes, sawdust and Plaster of Paris are also added to increase the weight of the bread.