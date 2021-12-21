Rupee ends firmer on SBP’s step

KARACHI: The rupee ended steady on Monday after the central bank tightened regulations on the purchase of foreign currency, in a bid to discourage speculative buying and selling of foreign exchange to individuals from exchange firms, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed unchanged at 178.04 to the dollar. The rupee gained 50 paisas to end at 180 per dollar in the interbank market. Dealers said the amendments made by the State Bank of Pakistan in the foreign exchange regulations helped stabilise the local unit.

The SBP late on Sunday instructed exchange companies to ensure that no individual will buy foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) per calendar year in the form of cash or outward remittances.

The SBP observed substantial amounts of foreign currency was being purchased for speculative gains. Such speculative transactions lead to excessive demand in the open market, which ultimately leads to appreciation in foreign currency rates and an increase in the interbank-kerb premium, it said.

This adversely affects a large number of people who need foreign currency to meet their genuine needs of travel, education, medical, etc, it added. “We expect the latest step to keep the demand for the dollars in check and bring stability to the forex market. We see the rupee to stay stable in the coming days,” said a currency dealer.

The individuals will continue to avail the facility of remitting the educational and medical expenses abroad up to $70,000 per calendar year and $50,000 per invoice respectively, from banks as per existing regulations, according to the SBP’s statement.

For remittance of any amount in excess of these limits, or for any other purposes, individuals can approach Foreign Exchange Operations Department of SBP-Banking Services Corporation, through their bank. Further, there is no change in regulations with respect to foreign currency accounts of the individuals, it added.