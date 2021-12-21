Nuclear power share nearly doubles in five months

KARACHI: Nuclear power share increased near two-fold in the country’s energy mix in first five months of this fiscal year mainly after Kanupp-II was hooked up into national grid in March, data showed on Monday.

The power generation data for July-November 2021-22 shows share of nuclear power in the overall electricity generation of the country surged to 11.4 percent against six percent in the same period of last fiscal year.

During the period under review, the overall power generation went up by nine percent and in the month of November recorded 13.4 percent growth. The power generation from hydel, the cheapest source of electricity, recorded a negative growth of almost five percent in the period under review on the back of less flow of water in the dams. The hydel share, which stood at 36.4 percent in July-November of last fiscal declined to 31.8 percent in same period of this year.

The coal share in the power generation also dropped to 15.8 percent in the months under review compared to 17.3 percent in the corresponding months last fiscal. The power generation from RLNG also decreased to 19.2 percent in July-November of this fiscal from 22.7 percent in the same period last fiscal and generation from gas remained almost flat.

Wind power generation went up to 2.6 percent in the months under review from 1.9 percent in the same months of last fiscal. The power generation from furnace oil (FO) also doubled in first five months of current fiscal by surging to 8.6 percent from 4.3 percent a year ago.

Solar and bagasse shares in the power generation remained flat during the months under review. The share of HSD in the power generation also was almost unchanged in the period under review.

Analyst Rao Aamir Ali at Arif Habib Limited said share of nuclear power in the electricity generation was mainly due to supply of power from Kanupp-II in the national grid, which doubled its share in the overall power generation of the country in the five months of this fiscal.

Commenting on the less production from coal, Rao said it was due to less production in Punjab where coal-based power plants reduced generation because of smog problems. He attributed the reduction in power generation from hydel to less flow of water in the winter season, which resulted in less power generation from this source.